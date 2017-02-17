Hannah Jeter Flaunts Baby Bump In Skin-Tight Sequin Gown & Shows Off Major Cleavage

REX Shutterstock

That is one sparkly bump! Hannah Jeter showed fans just far along she is in her pregnancy when she showed up to the ‘SI’ Swimsuit Edition launch party rocking a sequined, figure-hugging dress. Her bump looked amazing all decked out in glitter, but that wasn’t the ONLY thing on full display!

Hannah Jeter, 26, looked drop-dead stunning as she hit the red carpet for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition launch on the evening of Feb. 16. Sporting a shimmery asymmetrical dress, the blonde beauty, who’s expecting her first child with husband Derek Jeter, 42, let her baby bump pop — but she also drew major attention to her cleavage with the dress’ sexy chest cutout.

The elaborate piece featured only one sleeve as the navy sequins sparkled rainbow in the light. The dress also had a thigh-high split on her left side, which perfectly showcased Hannah’s amazingly toned legs. To complete her glamorous look, the model threw on black strappy sandals, the “Catelyn” heel by Schutz, and held a small clutch. Her hair was styled long and straight with a fierce middle part. There’s no question the mom-to-be OWNED that red carpet!

And while Hannah only revealed her pregnancy with the world last week — she and Derek are expecting a baby girl — the model was surprisingly pregnant while shooting her photos for Sports Illustrated! However, she had no idea at the time. “I didn’t know I was pregnant. I was having fun in Mexico,” the mom-to-be revealed to People magazine. “But then when I got home, [I found out].”

We can only imagine how thrilled Hannah and Derek must be about starting a family together! After all, the model has admitted that she’s “always wanted to be a mom,” and that she’s excited about turning the page in her and the former Yankees star’s relationship. “I figured that this would be the next chapter in our lives after getting married,” she gushed. Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you loving Hannah’s maternity style? Doest she look flawless in this sparkly gown?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.