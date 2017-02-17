How To Get Highlights While Pregnant — Copy Hannah Jeter’s Exact Look

REX Shutterstock

Being pregnant doesn’t mean that special events have to come to a halt! You can still get highlights and look fierce while pregnant — Hannah Jeter is a prime example. Get her exact hair look from the ‘Sports Illustrated’ party below!

Hannah Jeter looked super sexy at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition party in New York City on Feb. 16. She was rocking fresh color in her hair — it isn’t a no-no while pregnant like you may have read in the past. Here’s why.

Matrix SoColor Celebrity Stylist George Papanikolas just gave her a sun-kissed look and explained why getting highlights while pregnant is ok.

“Balayage highlights are perfect for expecting moms. They don’t touch the scalp so you don’t have to worry about chemicals going into the blood stream. By focusing on the face frame, natural part and ends, you can create a beautiful glow.”

“Using the balayage technique creates a soft grow-out, so maintenance can be spaced out several months too. For Hannah specifically, I did my signature 2-step technique. I hand painted highlights framing the face and through the crown for blended, delicate color. Then I back-combed large horizontal slices into V shapes to create the bold mid-shaft and ends. The combination creates a seamless color melt from soft highlights at the root to a stronger more bold highlight at the mid-lengths and ends. I use Matrix Light Master mixed with Matrix Bond Ultim8 Bond Protecting System, which I always use on my clients to keep the hair in ideal condition.

To safely maintain the color, I recommend using products from the new Matrix Biolage R.A.W. collection. The products are 70-100% natural origin, and have no sulfates, silicones, parabens or artificial colorants.”

HollywoodLifers, are you thinking about getting highlights while pregnant? Are you loving Hannah Jeter’s Sports Illustrated look?

