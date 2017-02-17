George ‘The Animal’ Steele Dead: WWF Legend Passes Away At Age 79

Another wrestling legend has left the ring for good, as George ‘The Animal’ Steel has passed away. The WWE Hall Of Famer, known for crazy antics and battles with ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, was 79 years old.

The news of George “The Animal” Steele’s death came courtesy of Hulk Hogan, who tweeted the WWE superstar’s passing on Feb. 17. “George ‘The Animal’ Steele,’ RIP my brother, only love, only grateful. HH.”

George"the Animal"Steel,RIP my brother,only love,only grateful. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) February 17, 2017

Sad to hear the passing of old friend & fellow @WWE HOFER George "The Animal" Steele at age 79.

The @michiganstateu grad was good man.

RIP 🙏 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 17, 2017

George has been under hospice care, and a Feb. 16 Facebook post from his longtime wrestling agent, Eric Simms, said that George’s time on this earth was coming to an end. “Keep George Steele in your prayers. Its not looking good,” Eric wrote, according to Wrestling News Source.

“I am glad i got a chance to talk to him about 3 weeks ago. I had the chance to say good bye. He thanked me for all the hard work that i do / did. He said i made a difference. He was always one of my favorites to work with. He said he appreciated me. It kind of brought a tear to my eye. All the hard work finally paid off. At least in his eyes. Thank you for being a mentor to me.”

George was known as a wildman, mostly do to his harry appearance. Before the match, he would bite into one of the turnbuckles, tearing it apart with his teeth, as a way to intimidate his opponents. His most noted feud was with “Macho Man” Randy Savage, but he would ultimately become a good-guy and win over the WWE fans.

We will update this story with more information, HollywoodLifers, when it is made available. In the meantime, our thoughts and prayers are with George’s family during this time.

