George Clooney’s Mother Confirms Sexes Of His & Amal’s Twins — What Are They Having?

Omg! After major speculation, the sexes of George & Amal Clooney’s twins have officially been revealed — by George’s mom Nina no less! Nina is SO excited about becoming a grandma that she just couldn’t hold the news in — and we’re so glad she let it slip! Find out what George & Amal are having here.

Now we know! Just over a week ago, the news broke that George Clooney, 55, and his 39-year-old wife Amal Clooney are expecting not one, but TWO babies in June — their first kids! But if that’s not enough, on Feb. 16, George’s mom Nina Warren Clooney, revealed what her son and daughter-in-law are having — and it could NOT be more perfect!

“It will be one of each! Yes, a boy and a girl. That’s what I’ve been told,” Nina told Vogue magazine. “How marvelous!” she added. My husband and I are extremely excited.” SO amazing! But there’s one thing the future grandma, who is obviously overjoyed about the couple’s baby news, is staying tight-lipped about — the name selections! “I haven’t been told their names,” Nina dished. “That is George and Amal’s department.”

Just last week, HollywoodLife.com reported that Amal and George were expecting a boy and a girl — and we’re so thrilled the rumors are true! “When George and Amal found out it was twins they were surprised, but also a little scared because they both had said that one was enough,” a source revealed to InTouch magazine back in January. “But the news that it was a boy and a girl made them both really happy. They feel like they’ve hit the family jackpot.” And honestly, they kind of have! We can’t wait to meet their bundles of joy.

And when the little cuties do arrive, they’ll have some much older cousins to take care of them, as Nina also shared that George’s older sister Adelia “has a 20 year old, and a 25 year old.” “We are extremely happy for George and Amal, and I cannot imagine two people who would be better parents,” Nina gushed to UsWeekly last week. Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited George and Amal are going to have both a girl AND a boy? Does the news surprise you?

