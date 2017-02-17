We’ve just been blessed with MORE new Ed Sheeran music, you guys! On the singer’s own birthday, he gave us a gift by debuting his new song, ‘How Would You Feel (Paean).’ Oh, and he even shared a video of himself singing the track LIVE. You have to hear this!

Ed Sheeran, 26, sure knows how to write a song lyric, huh!? For his 26th birthday, the British crooner gifted fans with something we’ve all been waiting for — another new song off his upcoming album Divide. The track, “How Would You Feel (Paean)” is highly romantic and the type of true love song we’ve grown to know and love from Ed.

Oh, and rather than just premiering a studio version of the sure-to-be hit, Ed took things a step further by sharing a version of himself singing it live! The performance is totally stripped-down, with Ed playing acoustic guitar in front of a microphone in a somewhat abandoned house, alongside a piano player. It’s literally stunning!

Ed’s highly-anticipated album drops on March 3, so there’s only two more weeks until we get to hear what else he’s been working on! The first two songs he released, “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill,” have already generated major buzz — he even performed at the Grammys AND on Saturday Night Live this month. We can’t wait to see what’s next! Check out the lyrics to “How Would You Feel?” here:

You are the one, girl, you know that it’s true

I’m feeling younger, every time that I’m alone with you

We were sitting in a parked car, stealing kisses in a front yard

We got questions we shouldn’t had asked

But how would you feel if I told you I loved you?

It’s just something that I want to do

I’m taking my time, spending my life

Falling deeper in love with you, so tell me that you love me too

In the summer, as the lilacs blew

Blood flows deeper than a river, every moment that I spend with you

We were sat upon our best friend’s roof

I had both of my arms around you, watching the sunrise replace the moon

How would you feel if I told you I loved you?

It’s just something that I want to do

I’m taking my time, spending my life

Falling deeper in love with you, so tell me that you love me too

We were sitting in a parked car, stealing kisses in a front yard

We got questions we shouldn’t had asked

How would you feel if I told you I loved you?

It’s just something that I want to do

I’m taking my time, spending my life

Falling deeper in love with you, so tell me that you love me too

Tell me that you love me too, tell me that you love me too

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ed’s new song?!