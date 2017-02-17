The Weeknd and Drake are two of the biggest names in the music game right now! Not only are the guys making headlines for their big hits, but they’ve also recently been romantically linked to two of the most gorgeous gals in Hollywood, Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez. So, how well do you know the difference between these guys? Take our quiz and find out!

Are you a huge fan of The Weeknd, 26, or Drake, 30? Or both, maybe?! Well, we’re here to put your loyalty to the test — we’ve gathered up some of the guys’ most inspirational quotes, and we want to see if you can figure out who said what. Are you up for the challenge!?

It’s a really big time in both these guys’ careers right now. In fact, they’re actually both out on tour in Europe at the moment, bringing their epic tracks around the world for the fans they’ve gathered all over. It’d be a pretty good time to be either of these two, huh!?

Oh, and let’s not forget to mention their game with the ladies. Drake was romantically linked to Jennifer Lopez, 47, at the end of 2016, and although things have seemingly fizzled out between the two, fans are still buzzing about their hot and heavy connection. Plus, well now be waiting patiently for that song J.Lo confirmed they recorded together!

As for The Weeknd, his relationship with Selena Gomez, 24, is hotter than ever lately. They were basically inseparable before he left for his European tour — most recently, we saw them PDAing like crazy aboard a private yacht in California. It’s unclear where they left things now that he’s back on the road, but we’re crossing our fingers it works out.

Alright, HollywoodLifers — get to clicking! Answer the questions above to see how well you know quotes from Drake and The Weeknd!

HollywoodLifers, are you a bigger fan of Drake or The Weeknd? How did you fare in our quiz?!