Drake celebrated the end of the English leg of his ‘Boy Meets World’ tour on Feb. 16 by hosting an epic party at Paper Nightclub in London. He and his friends did it big by drinking over $40k worth of Dom Perignon champagne and vodka! Check out the wild pics, here.

Drake may have had a little too much fun on Feb. 16 as he celebrated the end of his time in England! The 30-year-old “Fake Love” rapper visited Paper Nightclub in London to catch his friend Young Thug’s show, but he very quickly ended up stepping on stage and taking over to become the life of the party! Click through the gallery above to see all of the epic pics.

Drake was singing, dancing, hopping in the DJ booth, and making it RAIN money, according to MediaTakeOut. He even spent $40,000 on bottles of Belvedere vodka and vintage Dom Perignon champagne to thank his crew (he rolled in with a 20 person entourage) for making the English leg of his Boy Meets World tour such a success. And there was no better time for it, because Feb. 17 is his final show in London at the Sheffield arena!

While the photos of Drake laughing and hugging his pals may make it look like he’s getting his drank on hardcore, insiders say that he hardly touched the liquor because he had his big show the next night. “Drake had just one or two drinks but he had a great time, he was jumping up and down when Giggs was MC-ing and everyone loved his energy and whole place started jumping too.” He did, however admire the club’s PaperDolls dancers, who wear nothing but skimpy blue lingerie. Yowza!

It sounds like his appearance was an epic experience for everyone in the crowd, too. “It was incredible; usually you can only get to see him perform in a huge arena but here he was in a club performing to 250 people, it was fantastic.” We’re so jealous that we weren’t there!

