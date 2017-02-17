Chrissy Teigen Puts Nipples On Display While Braless In Chilly NYC — See Pics

SplashNews

It’s a little cold outside, Chrissy Teigen! The gorgeous model went braless and flaunted her nipples in a chic turquoise blouse while attending NYFW festivities on Feb. 16. Chrissy combined chic and sexy for one fierce look!

Chrissy Teigen, 31, stepped out in a very cold New York City wearing a look that definitely turned heads. She decided to go braless underneath her simple turquoise blouse, and you could totally see her nipples! This could have been intentional on her part, but it has been extremely cold in NYC. She topped off her fabulous look with a gorgeous high-waisted lattice skirt. TAKE A LOOK AT THE RACY PICS HERE!

Chrissy is always going for daring and jaw-dropping looks. On the very same day, Chrissy posted an Instagram photo of herself completely naked! While hanging out backstage on Sports Illustrated press day, Chrissy stripped down to her birthday suit! We love how comfortable Chrissy is with her body. She’s such an inspiration to us all!

Chrissy was promoting her amazing return to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The photo shoot was her first for the magazine since giving birth to baby Luna in April 2016! Later, Chrissy and hubby John Legend attended the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition launch party. Chrissy covered up in a short kimono-style dress and rocked thigh-high boots.

The model has been in a love/hate relationship with her nipples lately. While Chrissy is a big fan of the braless look (who isn’t?), she suffered a major wardrobe malfunction while watching the Super Bowl on Feb. 5 with John. Her nip slip was broadcast on live TV! Despite the unfortunate fashion mishap, Chrissy laughed the whole thing off. She’s such a good sport!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Chrissy’s latest braless look? Let us know!

