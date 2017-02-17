Camila Cabello’s 1st Solo Project Post-5H Is Here & It’s Amazing — Listen To ‘Love Incredible’

Ready to hear your new fave song? Camila Cabello teamed up with Cashmere Cat to drop her first post-Fifth Harmony solo project, and it’s a total bop.

Camila Cabello, 19, broke out of Fifth Harmony to go solo, and that’s exactly what she’s doing. In a new song with Cashmere Cat, Camila sings her heart out and shows us all why it was necessary for her to find her footing as a solo artist.

The song is called “Love Incredible” and although it starts out as a ballad, it picks up as a sexy little jam. Camila hits all the right notes, including some seriously high ones that will have you asking, “How the heck did she do that?”

Camila has teamed up with a number of artists and producers for solo projects, but this is the first one to be released since she parted ways with Fifth Harmony. Previous ones include “Bad Things” with Machine Gun Kelly and “I Know What You Did Last Summer” with her longtime pal, Shawn Mendes.

Speaking of Shawn, Camila reunited with him on February 16 in a super cute Instagram selfie. Hopefully this means they will be working on new music together, maybe even for Camila’s first solo album!

