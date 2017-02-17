Camila Cabello Collaborating With Taylor Swift On New Tracks For First Solo Album?

Courtesy of Instagram

Camila Cabello is working on her debut album and HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that the former Fifth Harmony member is dying to get the ‘Bad Blood’ singer on board. Get all the details about the next phase of Camila’s solo career, right now!

We got our first listen of Camila Cabello, 19, post-Fifth Harmony on Feb. 17. Now, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that the “Love Incredible” singer is trying to enlist the help of Taylor Swift, 27, for her debut solo album.”Camila wants to have a few writing sessions with Taylor for her upcoming album,” says our source. The ladies have been close for a while now, so it makes perfect sense that the younger artist is looking to her more experienced girlfriend for advice.

“If [the writing sessions] lead to Taylor singing on a track, that would be even better,” continues the insider. “In the meantime she is talking to Taylor and gaining, and absorbing, all the advice she can get to best be suited for the next phase of her solo career.” You’ll remember, there were rumors Taylor and Camila were having meetings about making music together months before the latter left the group that made her famous.

New music isn’t the only thing on Camila’s mind, though. She’s been struggling to find a balance between working hard and dating normally. “Camila wants love just like the rest of us,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY Feb. 17, “but she is laser focused on her career right now and thinks, if she focuses on a relationship, she will lose all the momentum she is making with her solo career.”

What needs to happen is a Taylor/Camila collaboration that harnesses those issues into the next huge pop anthem. If anyone is capable of doing that, it’s the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer. With almost 200 million record sales to her name, Taylor knows what she’s doing.

HollywoodLifers, how excited would you be for a Camila Cabello collaboration with Taylor Swift? Do you think there’s a chance Taylor will appear on Camila’s debut solo album?

