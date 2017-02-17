Kendall Jenner, Blake Lively, & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week

REX/Shutterstock/SplashNews/Courtesy of Instagram

What an amazing week it has been! Between NYFW shows and parties — there were so many gorgeous looks to choose from. All of our favorite celebrities were out and about in some of their best outfits & we can’t decide who was best dressed of the week. What do you guys think? VOTE.

We have to start with Kendall Jenner, 21, because she’s been taking NYFW by storm. While she strutted down a bunch of different runways, it was her look on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon that was our favorite. She opted to wear a vintage Chanel ensemble of a little cropped jacket and matching mini skirt with red and white floral print all over it. Under the jacket she rocked a cropped white top and layered body chains and necklaces, with a huge white fur coat on top.

Next up, our favorite girl Blake Lively, 29. She looked gorgeous at the Michael Kors Fall 2017 fashion show during NYFW and she opted to wear a stunning long-sleeve midi dress completely covered in bright orange, red, and pink sequin organza flowers. The skin-tight dress was cinched in at the waist by a thin white leather belt and she topped the look off with orange pumps.

Selena Gomez, 24, also headed to NYFW and we loved her skin-tight red Givenchy Spring 2017 Collection ensemble! She opted to wear a bright red Givenchy cut out blouse with zipper detail that showed off her tiny waist and ample cleavage. She paired the top with a matching skirt with a sexy slit on the front. She topped the look off with a black leather moto jacket and Gianvito Rossi ‘Portofino’ Leopard Print Sandals.

Last but never least, Nina Agdal, 24, headed to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party where she opted to wear a sexy skin-tight blush pink dress. The midi dress featured a corset bodice with an underwire cup bra that showed off massive cleavage. The mermaid style skirt of the dress was completely decorated with gold metallic accents — it was gorgeous.

We loved all of these looks so much and we can’t decide who was the best dressed of the week! What do you guys think? VOTE.

