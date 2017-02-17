‘Billions’ Season 2: Malin Akerman Teases ‘Complicated’ Lara & Wendy Moment & More

REX/Shutterstock

‘Billions’ Season 1 ended just when things were starting to really heat up between Bobby Axelrod and Chuck Rhoades. At the Showtime hit’s Season 2 premiere at Cipriani in NYC, Malin Akerman spilled on the future of Axe and Lara’s marriage and more!

Season 1 of Showtime’s hit series Billions left us all on our toes, wondering what was to come of the shocking allegations against Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Axe Capital. At the Season 2 premiere of Billions, Malin Akerman, who plays Axe’s resilient wife Lara Axelrod, shared a look at the upcoming twists and turns of the season, notably about a tumultuous meeting between Lara and Wendy Rhoades.

“You’re going to see, it’s going to be some moment. We don’t get that much airtime together, but we do have one really beautiful, complicated scenes together,” Malin told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of the future clip of Wendy and Lara interacting. Wendy, played by the empowering Maggie Siff, is Axe Capital’s former psychiatrist who shares a special relationship with Bobby Axelrod that viewers will get a more in-depth look at throughout season 2. It’s not clear if there is a romantic connection between the two or just a very deep, personal understanding, but whatever it is, it can be assumed Lara isn’t Wendy’s biggest fan. Wendy also happens to be the wife of the man who goes after Axe and his business, played by Paul Giamatti. Complicated, indeed.

Even though their characters don’t align, Malin raved about working with Maggie. “It’s so great to work with the feminine energy. There are so many layers to it,” she said. “As a woman we have so many different emotions going on at all times. Those love hate relationships, there’s a respect there, because we are such strong women.” The two play dominating, strong, go-getting women in Billions and it will be a treat to see them share the screen!

Malin also touched on Axe and Lara’s turbulent marriage and how the two work through the trials and tribulations they face. “It’s the core values that we share, which is family first. It’s the mutual respect. We can’t survive without each other. We really do make a phenomenal team,” Malin shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is the voice of reason, she brings him back and ground him. Because we have this loyalty to one another, and this respect, those are the two things that keep them strong.”

Billions is truly coming in hot, with tons of drama, deceit, and revenge. Make sure you catch the premiere of season 2 on Sunday, February 19 at 10 PM ET on Showtime. Or, catch the first episode on Sho.com for free! HollywoodLifers, are you so excited for Billions season 2?

