Bella Thorne wows in a tiny bikini on the beach and even offers a glimpse of her not-shaved underarms. See pics of the star frolicking in the waves here!

Check of Bella Thorne! The 19 year showed some skin while on vacation in the Cancun, Mexico on Feb. 17. She flaunted her incredibly toned body in a pale blue bikini as she goofed off with her friends in the ocean. Bella displayed off her hairy underarms as the actress refuses to shave. To top off the look, she rocked a bun of her blue died locks and braids on the bottom half of her head. She also showed off her rockin’ body in a Twitter video she posted. “My bathing suit came undone,” she wrote in the caption, “Whoops.” CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS OF BELLA ON THE BEACH!

Bella defended her decision not to shave when a fan called her out for not shaving her legs back in Dec. 2016. A Twitter user called the actress, “hot beautiful sexy perf,” before criticizing her, “but wtf SHAVE YOUR LEGS.” Bella kept it cool and laughed it off with a, “HAHAHHA NEVER.” Good for Bella to stand up for herself like that and it’s awesome see she’s stuck true to herself.

She shocked fans when she underwent a dramatic transformation on Dec. 28 and died her famously red hair a deep, dark blue. Bella said in her Snap story she “literally feels like a new person.” It’s true! We hardly recognized her at first. The new look definitely gives Bella an edgier vibe, plus with the braids she was sporting on the beach? She looks great and looked like she was having a blast.

