Ashley Graham Rocked BLUE Mascara At the ‘SI’ Party & It’s Everything

Ashley Graham looked stunning at the ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ party in Manhattan on Feb 16. She wore BLUE mascara and eyeliner — and it looked amazing! Get her look below!

Tons of stunning models like Kate Upton, Hannah Jeter, Chrissy Teigen and Ashley Graham rocked the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated party in NYC on Feb. 16.

The party celebrated the 2017 Swimsuit issue, where the models are featured. Kate Upton is the cover girl, and she has three different cover looks! All are amazing!

Last year’s cover girl was Ashley Graham and she returns to the mag this year.

At the party, she rocked a super sexy ponytail, pulled back tightly to show off her amazing face. Her hair was styled by Andrew Fitzsimons, who used Alterna haircare products and Easilocks hair extensions for tons of volume!

She looked like a golden goddess. Her makeup was perfection, by Vincent Oquendo. Her cheeks were ever-so-slightly flushes, and her cheekbones popped with a subtle contour. Her brows were filled in and defined and she rocked a pretty pink color on her lips.

My favorite part of the look was her eyes — it looks like she is wearing a BLUE mascara. It’s very subtle, but you can tell if you look closely. L’Oréal Voluminous Original Mascara Cobalt Blue is a good one too try if you want this look. YSL has one, too! She accentuated the look further with a teal cat eye liner. Stunning!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Ashley Graham’s makeup at the Sports Illustrated party?

