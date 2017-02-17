Ariana Grande’s High Ponytail — Get The Exact Look In 4 Simple Steps

Ariana Grande is known as the master of the high ponytail and we’re obsessed with. Luckily, now you can create her exact hairstyle in just a few easy steps with this amazing how-to video. Will you guys try the high ponytail?

If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Ariana Grande, 23, is the queen of the high ponytail and we love it. It’s her signature hairstyle and she always rocks it to perfection, and luckily, now you can too!

We caught up with Celebrity Stylist & Hairdo Brand Ambassador, Kristina Barricelli, where she showed us how to achieve the high pony in just 4 simple and quick steps and all you need is the Hairdo Simply Straight Pony hair extension which is a 23 inch Long Wave Pony that features a smooth band of wrap-around hair that securely attaches with a hook-and-loop fastening strip for a look that’s seamless.

Here are the four easy-to-achieve steps:

1. Brush your hair up into a high pony and secure with elastic.

2. Comb in details.

3. Clip in Hairdo Simply Straight Pony.

4. Wrap extra piece around pony and secure with a pin.

When you’re finished spray some hairspray on the crown of your head to tame flyaways and frizz and you are ready to go! This is the perfect hairstyle that you can rock straight from desk to dinner and it is such an easy way to get a red carpet look, without trying too hard or breaking the bank.

What do you guys think of this amazing high-ponytail? Will you guys try it out for yourselves?