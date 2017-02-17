George & Amal Clooney Currently Deciding On Names For The Twins — Will They Be Weird?

REX/Shutterstock

We can’t wait for George & Amal Clooney’s twins to arrive, and after the actor’s mom revealed they’re expecting a girl AND a boy, we’re beyond eager to find out what they’ll be calling the cuties. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned they’re in the process of picking names now — but just WHAT kinds of names are they considering? We have the scoop!

George Clooney, 55, and his wife Amal, 39, certainly have their hands full while preparing for the arrival of their twins later this year. But while lots of uncertainties lie ahead for the soon-to-be-new parents, one thing they’re positive of is what types of names they DON’T want for their son and daughter.

“Names are still being determined for the children but one thing they are both adamant about is to not name the kids with some weird celebrity name that is more common in Hollywood than not,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “We are most likely going to get something like Carol or Michael before we get Kal-El, Apple, or Pilot Inspektor.” Hmm, makes a lot of sense, right? I mean what kind of name is “Kal-El” anyways?

So it looks like Amal and George are sticking with traditional names for their bundles of joy, and we are not surprised one bit. After all, the couple don’t strike us as the trendy, unpredictable type. But no matter what their kids end up being called, one thing’s for certain — they’re going to have SUPER loving parents. “We are extremely happy for George and Amal, and I cannot imagine two people who would be better parents,” Nina Warren Clooney, George’s mom gushed to UsWeekly just last week — aw!

And George and Amal are taking their newfound parenting responsibilities super seriously, even baby-proofing their British home like nobody’s business! In fact, they’ve reportedly made $15 million worth of renovations — all in preparation for their kids. How sweet is THAT?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — what kind of names do YOU think George and Amal will chose for their little ones?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.