Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Split: Family Worried Latest Fight Will Land Him In Hospital

Is Rob Kardashian’s health at risk? His family seems to think so, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY. And with his wedding to Blac Chyna seemingly canceled for good, the Kardashians worry his diabetes might spiral out of control. Get all the details, right now!

Amid reports Rob Kardashian, 29, and Blac Chyna, 28, have called their wedding off for good, it appears Kim Kardashian‘s brother has more to worry about than his on-again, off-again love life. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Rob’s family is seriously concerned for his health. The constant fights between Dream‘s parents could lead to drastic weight gain for the sock designer. “Rob is not taking this well,” explains our insider, “the latest issues with Blac Chyna have totally derailed him.”

Chyna was instrumental in Rob losing weight. Before they got together in 2016, he famously took a break from Keeping Up with the Kardashians and was diagnosed with diabetes. “He’s back to emotional eating, which is dangerous for his diabetes,” continues the source. “His family’s so worried about him. He could end up in the hospital over this. They’re very scared for him. His health is a real issue.”

It’s scary to think that Rob’s fight with diabetes could start up again. The last we heard, he was in remission. It’s understandable, though, that he might be stressed out. Us Weekly reported on Feb. 16 that Chyna had gone missing. “Chyna has disappeared for days at a time without communicating or providing any updates,” says their source. “This won’t end well.”

Regardless how it ends for the adults, we can only hope they get their crap together for that baby of theirs. Born in Nov. 2016, it’s hard to imagine how she’s processing all of this drama. She should definitely not be used as a pawn in the game, either. You’ll remember Chyna went missing over the Christmas holiday, moving out of the house she and Rob had just moved into.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rob’s health is really at stake here? What should he be doing to avoid being hospitalized?

