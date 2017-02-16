Ruth Negga: 7 Things To Know About ‘Loving’ Actress Nominated For An Oscar

REX/Shutterstock

Ruth Negga bursted onto the movie scene this year with her stunning role in ‘Loving’ and we’ve got everything you need to know about the gorgeous actress!

Ruth Negga has a one in five chance of winning an Academy Award in Feb. 26. Her nomination in the Best Actress category was announced on Jan. 24 and she’ll go up against Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, Isabelle Huppert, and Meryl Streep for the prize. While the 35 year-old actress was unknown to most audiences, but she’s been acting for over on-screen ten years. Read on to see what five things you just have to know about the Oscar hopeful.

1. She’s half Ethiopian and half Irish.

Ruth was born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to an Ethiopian father and Irish mother. Her father tragically died in a car accident when Ruth was only seven. She grew up in Limerick, Ireland. “Partly my feelings of difference were down to having parents of different races. I had quite a scattered childhood,” she told The Guardian in an interview, “I was Irish in London, because I had my secondary school education there. I never really fitted anywhere. I didn’t feel it was a negative thing and I was never made to feel different – I just knew I was.

2. She broke out in the U.K. over ten years ago.

Ruth wowed audiences in 2004 when she co-starred in Breakfast on Pluto in 2005 with Cillian Murphy, who you might recognized from the Christian Bale Batman movies. She continued acting on the stage and earned more rave reviews as Ophelia in the National Theatre’s production of Hamlet in 2010.

3. American audiences might recognize her from TV.

Ruth played Raina on the first two seasons of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Her character had clairvoyant like abilities. I loved Raina,” she told The Guardian. “I envisaged her as someone who had grown up watching femmes fatales and now she was getting to be one herself.” Ruth even had a crazy character transformation that featured her with yellow eyes and dramatic spikes growing out of her head. Yikes! She’s also appeared on the big screen in Twelve Years a Slave (2013), World War Z (2013), and Warcraft (2016).

4. Her role in Loving has made her a household name.

Ruth’s beautiful portrayal of real life Mildred Loving has brought her rave reviews and award nominations to match. Mildred, an African American woman fought with her husband Richard, who was white, against anti-miscegenation laws in 1958, Virginia. Ruth praised the couple’s powerful struggle to be together. “Mildred shied away from the spotlight completely, but she changed the course of American legal history. All she wanted to do was marry the man she loved. It took nine years.Can you imagine taking on the might of the American legal system? ” she told The Guardian.

5. She’s become quite the fashion icon.

Ruth has absolutely been slaying on the many red carpets she’s been attending over the course of awards season. We’re still so in love with her shiny sequined gown for the Golden Globes and her fabulous black gown at the Santa Barbara Film International Festival. You wouldn’t think to combine lace and fringe, but on Ruth we’re beyond obsessed. We cannot wait to see what gorgeous look she sports on the Oscars’ red carpet!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ruth has a shot at winning the Oscar? Tell us in the comments below!

