Alexander Acosta: 5 Things About Trump’s New Labor Secretary Pick After First Scandal

After scandals involving undocumented workers and domestic abuse allegations sunk Andrew Puzder’s nomination for Labor Secretary, President Donald Trump tapped Alexander Acosta for the job. Get to know about the man with plenty of experience working for the White House!

1. Alexander seems like an experienced pick.

If the name Alexander Acosta sounds familiar, it’s because he’s been part of a presidential administration before. President Donald Trump, 70, picked Alexander as the next Labor Secretary after Andrew Puzder, 66, withdrew his nomination, according to the New York Post.

Unlike Andrew, an anti-abortion lawyer turned CEO of the parent company of Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr.’s, Alexander has experience for the job of Labor Secretary. President George W. Bush nominated him to the National Labor Relations Board, an independent US government agency tasked with enforcing US Labor law in collective bargaining and unfair labor practices.

2. He’s been confirmed by the Senate not once – but thrice!

The Senate confirmed him for that NLRB position, and twice more. After working for about a year on the NLRB, he was appointed as an assistant attorney general for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights division. He also worked as a US attorney in Southern District of Florida. Both of these positions required Senate approval – and he got it!

3. Alexander has defended the civil rights of Muslim Americans.

“We are a nation [built] on principles as freedom, and high on this list of freedoms is freedom of religious expression,” Alexander said while testifying before Congress in 2011, according to Heavy.com. Considering that Donald has tried (and failed!) to institute “extreme vetting” (aka the “Muslim Ban”) this pick for Labor Security is an interesting one.

4. He’s a college dean.

Since 2009, Alexander has been the dean of Florida International University College of Law. He’s just the second person to hold that position.

5. He’s not completely scandal free.

Andrew’s nomination was killed after he admitted to hiring an undocumented worker as a housekeeper, according to Slate, as the GOP viewed him weak on immigration. Plus, people found out that his ex-wife, Lisa Fierstein, appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show to accuse him of domestic abuse (she later recanted these allegations.) Democrats also saw him as a threat to worker’s rights. Thus, he pulled his name from the position.

Alexander might look like an angel in comparison, but in 2004, he was criticized by some for notifying a Federal judge that the Justice Department had no issue with the GOP’s plan to place “challengers” at polling places during the election. Dems called this a form of voter suppression, since thee “challengers” were being placed in primarily black neighborhoods.

