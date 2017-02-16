Topsy Tail: Your Hair Obsession From The ’90s Is Back — & All Over The Runway

Courtesy of Ted Gibson/Lisa Richov/Tresemme

Never did I think that going into Fall 2017 Fashion Week that the biggest hair trend would be the Topsy Tail. The half-up, twisted hairstyle was at 4 different shows — including Alice + Olivia and Lela Rose. Get the exact look below!

If you were born in the ’80s like me, you DEFINITELY remember the Conair Topsy Tail. I used it all the time for easy, cool hairstyles. It was the ultimate middle-school must have. Well, it still exists, and the tool is unchanged from when it came out in the ’90s.

Justine Marjan created the Alice + Olivia style by “spraying TRESemmé Fresh Start Basic Care Dry Shampoo while lifting the hair slightly. Proceed to tease the hair around the crown of the head to create volume. Part hair in the middle, then twist the front pieces on each side and bring both twists to the back. Tie them together with bobby pins creating a crown illusion.”

Ted Gibson created the romantic “Autumn Princess” style at Dan Liu with the following steps:

“Using a small ½” curling tong, take hair in 1 inch sections and wrap the hair around the tong. This will create a soft pretty wave. At the temples of the hairline at your middle part take a section and twist back to the middle of the head. Secure with an elastic. Finish with L’Oreal Professionnel’s Tecni.Art Infinium 4 Hairspray to add shine, hold and control.”

Oribe Global Brand Ambassador James Pecis created the look at Ryan Roche using Oribe products and a Topsy Tail. Here’s how to get the look:

“Pull hair back into a low ponytail. Use a topsy tail to pull the ponytail inside, then loop it going back down and tie it again. Repeat to create a vertical bow.”

James was also the master behind the look at Lela Rose, which he told me backstage was inspired by a whimsical, magical character. The front was set in a slight boy-ish, square-ish way, reminiscent of Harry Potter‘s Professor McGonagall.

The back was half up, twisted under in a “topsy-turvy” style — romantic and playful. He also used Viviscal Conceal & Densify Volumizing Fibers to give the models a thick, healthy hairstyle.

Honestly, this look takes 30 seconds and looks romantic and impressive. I am here for it!

