Ready for a new music video from The Weeknd? You’re wish is our command! Hot off the presses is the clip for his latest single, “Reminder,” which went online just in time for the singer’s 27th birthday. In case you are in a Weeknd / Selena Gomez / Bella Hadid / Justin Bieber daze… this is not the diss track “Some Way” we dissected on Feb. 15. That being said, we can’t help but wonder if the vulgar hand gestures are meant for anyone other than Abel’s current girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. We’re looking at you Justin.

27 🎈Celebrating all year and partying every night all over the world starting with Sweden. Let's fucking get it. XO 🌎 #legendofthefall pic.twitter.com/TSAOBgIfOt — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) February 16, 2017

With the gusto of someone celebrating a more typical milestone, The Weeknd gave himself a b-day present with the new release. “Reminder” is the fourth single off of his hit album Starboy. It might have been a surprise to fans who were expecting the track “Secrets” to follow “Party Monster.” Drake, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, YG, and French Montana all make cameos. And if you listen to the lyrics, it’s clear none of them have a care in the world. Would you, if you were that famous and rich?

Between coke-induced nose bleeds, double cups filled to the brim with codine, dissing the Teen Choice Awards, and having the hottest of hot sex, The Weeknd’s words want to remind you he’s a grown man. His crew parties so hard they wind up setting fire to the Hollywood sign. It’s something you have to see to believe. We wonder what Selena thinks of the video vixen strutting her stuff in nothing but a thong.

