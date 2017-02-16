‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: First Look At Poe, Rey & Finn In ‘Episode VIII’

Image Courtesy of Disney

The force is real! Disney and Lucasfilm treated us to our first glimpse of Poe, Rey, and Finn in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ by giving us a sneak peek at the new line of toys coming out soon. The trio’s back and looking better than ever!

The sample toy box revealed the first image of our new Star Wars heroes — Poe, Rey, and Finn — in the upcoming The Last Jedi. Daisy Ridley’s Rey is holding that powerful lightsaber that belonged to Star Wars legends Anakin and Luke Skywalker. She’s getting a bit of a new look in The Last Jedi. Her long hair is down rather than being up like it was in The Force Awakens.

Oscar Isaac’s Poe is dressed in his flight suit, while John Boyega’s Finn is still wearing the jacket Poe gave him. The trio looks determined and ready for whatever lies ahead.

Disney and Lucasfilm announced Star Wars Force Friday II on Feb. 16, a global fan event celebrating the launch of new products inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The products, including toys, collectibles, books, and apparel, will go on sale at 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 1.

The plot for The Last Jedi is being kept under lock and key, but the official Star Wars website is slowly revealing tidbits of information. Benicio Del Toro and Laura Dern have joined the cast in mystery roles.

Rey and Kylo Ren’s biographies on the official Star Wars database were recently updated and the changes pose a lot of questions. The additions focus on the “strange” and “mysterious” connection between Kylo and Rey. What could this all mean?!

The film will be the last featuring Carrie Fisher’s Leia. The legendary actress passed away on Dec. 27, 2016 after suffering a heart attack.

