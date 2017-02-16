Kendall Jenner’s Bob Cut On ‘Tonight Show’ — Expert Tips Before You Make The Chop

Courtesy of NBC

Kendall Jenner’s new short haircut made its official debut on the ‘Tonight Show’ with Jimmy Fallon! The model took a break from New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14, and if you’re feeling as inspired by her new cut as we are, you’re going to want to check out these expert tips.

Kendall Jenner, 21, had the fashion world freaking out when she popped up on Snapchat just before the start of New York Fashion Week with a pile of hair at her feet on Feb. 9. Hours later, she walked the runway at La Perla with a noticeably shorter bob hairstyle, and she’s been switching the style up all week to suit each show she’s walked.

Finally, we got a look at how Kendall plans to rock the new cut when she stopped by the Tonight Show to unveil her latest Vogue cover (BFF Gigi Hadid is on it, too) and chat all things NYFW with host Jimmy Fallon.

Going sleek and straight with the new bob, Kendall’s hairstylist Jen Atkin shared a few close-ups of the cut, which she left just above the shoulders with subtle layers. Sharing that she was going for a ’90s look, Jen parted Kendall’s hair down the center and made sure to add a healthy gloss to her poker straight style.

With so many bob and lob hairstyles cropping up, if you’re thinking about going short, too, consider these tips from the pros. Hairstylist Jenny Cho, who works with Jennifer Lawrence‘s bob, says to think about your hair texture when looking for short hair inspo. Go for softer layers if your hair is thinner like Kendall’s, but for thicker hair, Jenny says you can go for more dramatic layers. “[This] brings out any natural, relaxed bend or texture so you don’t have to over style,” she explains.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kendall’s new haircut? Have you gone for a bob or lob style yet?

