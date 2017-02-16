AKM-GSI

So sweet! Shay Mitchell was caught cozying up to her hot new boyfriend, Matte Babel, by sitting on his lap during a romantic dinner date in NYC.

Shay Mitchell, 29, is totally in love and not afraid to show it to the world! On Wednesday night, February 15, the Pretty Little Liars star got comfortable in the lap of her new boo, Canadian television personality Matte Babel, 36. The hot new pair were snapped showing their major PDA during dinner at Cipriani’s in the SoHo area of New York.

The actress also looked super sexy for her night out, rocking skin-tight leather pants, a low-cut black top, and a (hopefully) faux fur coat to keep warm. Shay’s stunning dark hair was straight and let down, and she rocked light makeup with thick black eyelashes. Now that’s some killer date night style!

Even though Shay and Matte couldn’t keep their hands off of each other during dinner, they left the restaurant separately so they wouldn’t be photographed together. The cute new pair were with a group of friends, so Shay made sure to make a quick exit surround by her girls. In fact, one of the girls, a gorgeous blonde, looked so much like Shay’s PLL co-star, Ashley Benson, she would definitely have you doing a double take if you saw her in the street.

As for how long Shay and Matte have been dating, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported it was already going on for a “few months” at the start of January 2017. We’re so happy to see they are still going strong and look forward to seeing the pair out on more PDA-filled date nights!

