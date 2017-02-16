Scarlett Byrne In ‘Playboy’: See The ‘Harry Potter’ Star’s Hottest Pics

Courtesy of Ali Mitton for Playboy

Do they offer a posing class at Hogwarts? Because Scarlett Byrne would be getting straight A’s! Ever since the ‘Harry Potter’ actress stripped down to her birthday suit for ‘Playboy,’ we’ve been on a mission to uncover her HOTTEST pics! Take a look!

Better watch out boys — we’ve got a real bombshell on our hands! Scarlett Byrne, 26, has come a LONG way since playing the fictional Pansy Parkinson in the Harry Potter franchise, as she recently posed totally naked in Playboy. As you’ve probably already heard, the magazine instilled a shocking rule last year that full-frontal nudity would be off limits from now on. The sizzling photos from the Mar./Apr. 2017 issue expose Scarlett’s curvaceous behind, using a sheer black top or silk blanket to cover her boobs and hooha.

The world was absolutely mesmerized by her photoshoot, so we wanted to take it a step further by making a gallery dedicated to her sexiest photos! Since this is the first time the actress has posed naked, we looked into her stunning red carpet looks and stunning swimsuit pictures on Instagram. One of our favorite outfits is the pink satin minidress Scarlett wore to Playboy‘s Midsummer’s Nights Dream party in 2016. And aside from her rocking tanned body, the movie star’s hair is something we could only fantasize about. Seriously, what kind of shampoo and conditioner does she use?

Sexiness can be define in a multitude of ways, which means it’s not always about the physical! Another reason we can’t get enough of Cooper Hefner‘s wifey (yes, Hugh Hefner’s son) is because she’s a huge advocate for women’s rights AND she’s a dog lover. After creeping through her poppin’ Instagram page, we’ve discovered that Scarlett is mother to an adorable German Shepherd named Bigby. She also owns two grey and black cats who lounge around on the couch with Bigby a lot. Talk about heaven on earth!

HollywoodLifers, which picture of Scarlett do YOU find the sexiest? Tell us your favorite!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.