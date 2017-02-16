‘Scandal’: Brian Letscher On Tom’s Big Confession, What’s Next & More

‘Scandal’ dropped a bombshell when Tom confessed to killing Frankie Vargas. But did he really do it? HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Brian Letscher about Tom’s motives for confessing, his relationship with Cyrus, and Rowan’s ‘deep imprint.’

First off, did Tom really kill Frankie Vargas?

Well, you know I can’t say anything about that! We’ll see. We will see. He definitely had motive. Given everything that’s going on with him and Cyrus, you can see why he might have done it. But there’s a lot people in play, and he’s certainly one of them.

Regardless of whether or not he did kill Frankie, did he just confess to get back at Cyrus?

I think he’s obviously extremely upset and heartbroken. I mean, beyond upset. Cyrus broke his heart. At this moment, I think he wants to hurt Cyrus and what better way to hurt Cyrus than to take away the Oval.

Will we see Tom again?

Yes. I can tell you that. You will see Tom again.

As we’ve seen with Jake, you’re never really out from under Rowan’s thumb, is there a chance Tom is still connected to Rowan?

You know, truthfully, I don’t know. Is there a chance? Sure. He’s shown, like you said, you’re never really out from under his thumb, whether it’s Huck, Jake, Olivia, or even Tom. He’s an extremely powerful person who leaves a very deep imprint on you. I don’t know. We’ll see. Rowan’s always lurking, I know that.

Could we ever see a Tom backstory?

I agree. I don’t know what they have in store. The show is wonderfully big, which is great. I would love to see that. Obviously I have my own thoughts about who Tom is and where he came from and why he turned to Rowan and B613, but our writers are so good, I’m imagining their thoughts are much better than mine.

Tom has always been so calm, cool, and collected, but when he killed Jerry, I think that’s when we started to see a shift in his attitude. Do you think that sort of broke him in a way? I thought he liked Fitz. He was loyal to him, but I don’t know if it was two-sided.

I think you nailed it. Again, if you look at any character as just a killing machine, then you’re not doing justice to that character. I think Tom loves Fitz. I think everything he said about Fitz is true: That was my president. I wanted to serve him. I loved him. Having to kill Jerry was horrible for him. I think he’s a pro at what he does, so he does it, and clearly when Command says do it, you do it. But I think that did hurt, and I think it cracked him in a way he hadn’t been cracked before for sure.

What can you say about what’s next for Tom?

I think he’s obviously put himself in a really tight spot again. Tom’s already spent some time in prison and I don’t think he wants to go back there. He enjoyed being out, but at the same time, he needed to get back, needed do this to Cyrus, and feels that he’s got some information. He feels he’s got some information that, maybe for the first time, Tom’s now got some leverage.

What do you think happened to Hal? I feel like everyone forgot about him.

Maybe he took his pension and is sitting on an island somewhere drinking a Mai Tai and laughing at all of us running around Washington. Maybe he figured it out.

You’ve gotten to work with Tony Goldwyn and Jeff Perry a lot, is there someone you want to have more scenes with going forward?

It’s really difficult to nail anyone down in that way, but right now, we’ll see where it goes with JP. I would like, at some point, to get back in the same room as the president. There’s other people on the show I’d love to work with like Bellamy [Young]. I don’t think I’ve ever had a scene with Bellamy that was of any depth. But I would like to also get back in the room with Fitz. There’s still some closure needed there or maybe opening into something else. I don’t think Tom ever really apologized for Jerry. That’s me personally.

