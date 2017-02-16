Sara Bareilles Making Broadway Debut In ‘Waitress’: When To See Her & Score Tickets

REX/Shutterstock

We could not be more excited! Sara Bareilles is going to star in Broadway’s ‘Waitress’ and we’ve got all the details you need to before you buy your ticket!

This is such great news! Sara Bareilles, 37, will be heading to Broadway for her onstage debut as Jenna in Waitress, a musical she composed and wrote the lyrics for. “Waitress has turned out to be one of the great, true loves of my life, and they simply can’t get rid of me,” Sara told The Hollywood Reporter, “I consider it an incredible honor to follow the masterful work of Jessie Mueller as she so gracefully brought the character of Jenna to life, and I am thrilled to continue to tell this story that has so much heart.”

Sara will star in the touching musical, based off of the movie starring Keri Russell from March 31 through June 11 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in New York City. The ten week run will mark Sara’s Broadway acting debut. Isn’t this so exciting? She’s already received loads of praise for writing the music and lyrics for the show and even received a Tony nomination for her outstanding work. Tickets are already on sale for Sara’s performance dates on the Waitress website and on Ticketmaster.

“This show changed my life in so many ways, and I feel great privilege in joining our beloved cast and crew who make me laugh and cry every time I watch the show. All I want is to keep sharing the love, and dear God please let me remember my lines,” told HR. Sara will be under the grueling Broadway schedule of performing eight times a week. With a matinee and evening show on Wednesdays and Fridays, Sara will also perform every day except for Mondays. That’s a packed schedule, but we’re so happy there’s a ton of opportunities to see Sara take the stage!

