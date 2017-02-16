‘L&HH: LA’s’ Safaree Samuels Using New GF Star Divine To Make Nicki Minaj Jealous?

REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! Safaree Samuel seems happy with his new girlfriend Star Divine, from showering her with gifts on Valentine’s Day to bringing her on ‘Love & Hip Hop: LA.’ But is it all just a show to make Nicki Minaj jealous? A source gives HollywoodLife.com the EXCLUSIVE scoop.

Safaree Samuels, 35, has been hung up on Nicki Minaj, 34, for way too long, so we were happy to see that he’s introduced his new girl Star Divine to the Love & Hip Hop: LA family. However, his grand display of affection on Valentine’s Day has us wondering: is he just trying to make Nicki jealous?

“Safaree is rubbing his new girl in her face,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s doing things on social media to make Nicki jealous. He made this big deal on Valentine’s Day of renting a U-Haul to fill with heart balloons, he put it on his Instagram because he knows Nicki still stalks his page. That’s something he did for Nicki on Valentines Day back when they were happy so doing it for his new girl and making it so public was totally his way of taking a shot at Nicki.”

However, just because he wants to take a dig at Nicki doesn’t mean it isn’t real with Star Divine. “A lot of people are hoping he’s going to get back with Nicki now that she and Meek are done but he says he’s never going back,” the source explains. However, even the insider isn’t sold. “Safaree says he’s totally over Nicki but his actions make that a little suspect. Poor Star is totally oblivious though, he says he’s over Nicki and she believes him.” Well we certainly hope he’s telling Star the truth, because his over-the-top gesture on V-Day was so sweet, and she seemed so happy about it. Fingers crossed!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Safaree is just using Star, or is he really in love with her? Let us know!

