Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Break Up Again After She Goes MIA: ‘This Won’t End Well’

REX/Shutterstock

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are officially off-again, according to a new report on Feb. 16. The source claims that Blac has gone MIA for days with no communication, and they’ve started living apart. We have all the shocking details, right here.

Once again, Rob Kardashian, 29, and Blac Chyna, 28, have allegedly called it quits on their year-long relationship. According to a new UsWeekly report, Rob was the one to pull the trigger after Blac went MIA on him and their 3-month-old child Dream Kardashian. “Rob thinks it’s the right decision,” the source explained. “Chyna has disappeared for days at a time without communicating or providing any updates. This won’t end well.” Wow, that’s so sad.

We’ve seen an example of this before in Dec., when Blac shockingly up and left their shared home. She packed up Dream’s nursery furniture and even all of the food in the house, and left without a trace. Rob shared this whole ordeal on Snapchat, but the duo quickly reconciled. However, the Us source claims things have been contentious ever since, with Blac moving back into her old home and Rob staying in the house his mother bought for them.

Apparently, they just keep having the same issues and nothing really changes to make it better. “[It’s the same] with her yelling and screaming about how his family doesn’t like or support her, and his insecurities,” said a second source. Rob definitely has his own problems (remember when he was texting b*tches?) but he needs someone more reliable to parent his children with. Blac has a responsibility to her family and can’t just go missing. Perhaps it would be the best choice for these two to find a way to raise Dream without their tumultuous relationship getting in the way, so the split might be for the best.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Blac and Rob are done for good? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.