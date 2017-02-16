‘Riverdale’ Recap: Secrets, Secrets Are No Fun

Image Courtesy of CW

Riverdale is a town full of secrets, and like most juicy news, they spread like wildfire. From Jughead’s past to Archie’s affair, everything gets laid on the table this week.

What happens when a town staple is being taken down? Well, everyone rallies for one last night at the Drive Inn. Yes, apparently some towns like Riverdale still really care about the drive-in theaters. In this case, it was Jughead (Cole Sprouse) who was really upset over the closing of the Twilight Drive-In that he worked, since some “anonymous buyer” bought it from the mayer. It turned out that the buyer wasn’t so anonymous; Veronica’s dad had paid the South Side Serpents, the town’s gang, to decrease the price of the land so that he could buy it for a lower price — and Hermione was the one paying them, since her husband was in jail.

So yes, the property was now part of Lodge Industries. Clearly Jughead isn’t going to be happy after finding out that it was his father who played a part in the closing of the drive-in — where he actually lives. Yes, his dad (Skeet Ulrich) was the leader of the Serpents, and apparently didn’t care that his son was homeless.

As for the rest of the gang, well they were a little busy for a movie night. After Betty found out that Archie and Grundy had been together on July 4th, she decided to approach him about it — you know, during dinner between Grundy, Archie and Fred, who seemed a little too interested in her. So Betty begin Betty, she did some research on Geraldine Grundy, before low-key drilling her with questions; she found out that Grundy was privately working on “music” with Jason, too.

After learning that, she thought she’d break into her car. Literally, Betty went full Nancy Drew and it was worth it — inside, she found a license with a different name on it (Jennifer Gibson) and gun. Grundy’s explanation to Archie about it all was that her ex-husband nearly killed her, so she moved and changed her name. For some reason, Betty kept the gun in her bedroom and Alice found it, along with her diary.

Sorry Grundy, Maybe Next Time

So Alice naturally freaked out and forced Fred and Betty to come with her and interrupt Archie and Grundy hugging; to be fair, he was ending things with her, but they didn’t exactly know that. Naturally, Alice flipped out and threatened to go to the police while Betty proved what a great friend she was, saying she’d tell the whole town she made up Archie’s affair, and make her whole family look crazy. So, they came to a compromise: Grundy would leave town. On her way out, she was seen eyeing a few other of the boys in town, so we have a feeling she’ll be back.

The other cliffhanger? Kevin, the sheriff’s son found romance at the drive in — with a South Side Serpent. So it was a little suspicious that the sheriff’s house was broken into that night, and all the photos and documents up on the “murder board” were stolen.

My killer theory of the week: Miss Grundy. Yes, still.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Grundy did it?

