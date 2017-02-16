Regis Philbin Tells All On Kelly Ripa Fall Out: She Took It ‘Personally’ When I Left ‘Live’

Kelly Ripa hasn’t had the best luck with ‘Live’ co-hosts. In 2011, Regis Philbin walked away from the show and in a new interview, he revealed that Kelly, who he was very close with, took it very hard! Watch the interview here.

Regis Philbin walked away from Live with Regis and Kelly in 2011, leaving Kelly Ripa shocked and hurt. “She got very offended when I left. She thought I was leaving because of her,” Regis said in a new interview with Larry King. “I was leaving because I was getting older and that wasn’t right for me anymore.”

However, he said he feels Kelly took it super personally; it was 11 years ago — and he never hears from her. When asked if they had kept in touch, Regis answered, “Not really, no.”

Of course, Regis has appeared multiple times to the Today show reuniting with Kathie Lee Gifford, who he co-hosted Live with from 1988 to 2000. However, it’s very different with Kelly. He revealed in this interview that he hasn’t once been asked to return for a spot on Live with Kelly. Ever since Michael Strahan departed Live, Kelly has had a rotating door of fill-in hosts, so it would be a perfect time to bring back Regis for a guest-spot — and we’re sure ABC would love to have them back at the desk together.

That being said, Regis isn’t sure he’d return to host a show full time. “I don’t know. How often would it be? Would it be every night? Every day?” he said. “I do miss it. There are times when I really miss it and wish I’d never stopped. But, you know, I just figured it was time to let go.”

HollywoodLifers, are you sad that Regis & Kelly aren’t close still? Do you think they’ll reunite eventually?