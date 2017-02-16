Ralph Lauren Celebrates Modern Golden Girls — Get Ready To Glam Up

Thank you, Ralph Lauren, for re-injecting old-fashioned grace, beauty and civility into what has become the usual fashion week frenzy with a glamorous collection of golden looks sure to thrill women all over the globe.

Ralph Lauren has a deep respect and love for women. He demonstrates that every season when he does his utmost to design collections that will make women look and feel most beautiful.

He did it again last night, Feb. 15, in an elegant presentation in his 72nd St NYC store, which was completely transformed into a heavenly indoor garden. Every wall, from floor-to-ceiling, was covered with more than 100,000 stunning white orchids with paper butterflies intertwined amongst them. Instead of music floating through the air, show guests were soothed by the sounds of birds chirping. Butlers strolled through the arriving crowds with trays of champagne and seats were covered with damask pillows.

Ralph is a gentleman and his efforts to treat those who came to view his collection were extremely well-appreciated by weary fashion show goers who spent the last week racing around all of New York City to see the latest collections. Ralph rewarded us with a bevy of flattering looks with golden shine and highlights infused throughout the day and evening wear.

My very favorite look was a combo that was so completely modern: it was a soft, golden, iridescent watercolor, full-length evening robe, loosely done up and paired with faded rolled up jeans, bare skin and a bold, gold disk necklace and long draping earrings. It’s a look that any of the front row lovelies at the show — Emmy Rossum, Jessica Biel, or Camilla Belle — or any Ralph-loving woman, would look gorgeous in.

Another look guaranteed to be grabbed up: a bronze satin petal shirt paired with a distressed leather jacket. A drapey black asymmetrical day dress that will take women everywhere plus body-skimming black and gold cut-out gowns that will surely make an appearance on Oscar night.

Shine was a theme for both evening and daytime throughout the collection and it was fabulous paired with unexpected combos. A gold lamé jumpsuit topped by a knocked-about leather jacket, an evening gown mixing a gold liquid shoulderless top with a soft, slim white skirt were two that Ralph’s fans will love, love, love.

Now more good news — this is a see-now-buy-now collection, so these new looks will be available to shop now for the second season in a row! Get shopping, HollywoodLifers!