PewDiePie is firing back! In a long-winded new video, the Internet sensation is finally addressing getting dropped from Disney’s Maker Studio after posting a video that many viewers found anti-Semitic. In case you’re just catching up, PewDiePie made the video in question to mock an online Internet service, where people can pay $5 just to get someone to do something “outrageous.” To show how ridiculous this is, PewDiePie had two shirtless men hold up signs that read “Death To All Jews.”

“I just want to reiterate that my intention was just to show how stupid the website is and how far you can push it by paying five dollars,” he explained in his apology video. “I’m sorry for the words that I used, as i know they offended people and I admit that the joke itself went too far. I do strongly believe that you can joke about anything but I also believe that there’s a right way and not the best way to joke about things, and I love to push boundaries, but I would consider myself a rookie comedian, and I’ve definitely made mistakes like this before. It’s always been a growing and learning experience for me and it’s something I’ve really learned to appreciate, and I think this whole situation has definitely been that for me and it’s something I’m going to keep in mind moving forward.”

The apology was just a tiny chunk of the YouTube star’s lengthy video, though. He also used his time in the spotlight as an opportunity to slam the media and public for how they’ve negatively reacted to all this just to have something to gossip and talk about. He made it clear that he’s never made videos for the money, so being dropped by YouTube and Disney isn’t affecting him in a great way — he’s still going to do what he loves on his own terms. And, chances are, his millions of fans will continue to follow along!

