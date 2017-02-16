NSYNC’s Reuniting & It’s Not A Joke — A Special New Music Release Is Coming Your Way

Image Courtesy of ET

This I promise you: NSYNC is getting the band back together! Lance Bass spilled the deets on their reunion on Feb. 16, and says that their anniversary will even come with a music release! See for yourself, right here!

Sick and tired of hearing all these people talk about an NSYNC reunion? Well now you don’t have to be because it’s ACTUALLY HAPPENING! Lance Bass, 37, spilled the beans on Feb. 16 talking to Entertainment Tonight, when he admitted that the former “No Strings Attached” singers had some big plans in the works for 2017, and we’re losing our minds about it!

Unfortunately, they aren’t touring or doing a Vegas residency like their rivals the Backstreet Boys (although we would pay GOOD money for that). Instead, they’re all meeting up to receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “We’ll all be there!” said Lance excitedly. However, there’s still no set time for that to happen. “We’re five guys, so for us to make a decision about anything is really hard, so we just need to do it. So hopefully maybe around Christmas time. It’ll be fun to see everybody again.” Maybe it’ll be in Dec., or maybe it’s gonna be May (see what we did there?)

Another fun thing happening in Dec.? A new vinyl release of the band’s hit holiday album! “We’re coming out with a really cool vinyl edition of our Christmas album because it’s coming up on the 20 years of that [1998 Home for Christmas] album,” he revealed. We know what we want in our stockings this year!

Though we don’t often see the 5 heartthrobs together anymore, Lance revealed that they’ve stayed super close. “We talk daily,” he revealed, “all five of us.” Apparently, their chat gets pretty saucy! “I would have to shoot you if you saw the stuff we wrote to each other. We bag on each other all day long. We find pictures on Instagram of us from the ’90s and so we’re always giving it to each other.” We’re living for this!

HollywoodLifers, are you as excited as we are to see all five guys together again? Let us know!

