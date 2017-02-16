It’s the moment we’ve been waiting for all season long. Nick Viall comes face-to-face with Corinne’s nanny on the Feb. 20 episode of ‘The Bachelor.’ This crazy sneak peek of the hometown dates is going to get you so excited for the episode.

Corinne Olympios’ nanny, Raquel, is asking Nick Viall the tough questions when he arrives in Corinne’s hometown on the Feb. 16 episode of The Bachelor. “What is your intention with her?” Raquel asks Nick in the preview, which debuted on PEOPLE.com. Raquel loves Corinne and definitely doesn’t want to see her get hurt.

Nick also meets the rest of the final four’s loved ones, and things don’t exactly go smoothly for him. “Have you ever dated a black girl?” Rachel Lindsay’s mother asks him during their one-on-one conversation. When Nick asks Vanessa Grimaldi’s father for his blessing, he gets one harsh response. “I just can’t give you my blessing,” her dad says.

“I’m questioning whether my judgment is off,” Vanessa says in the sneak peek. Will she leave Nick heartbroken?

The final seconds of the hometown dates preview features a blast from Nick’s past. Andi Dorfman shows up to talk to Nick in the episode. WTF?! Andi and Nick haven’t always had the best relationship since Andi broke his heart during her season of The Bachelorette. She’s dissed his bedroom skills a number of times, so this face-to-face meeting should be very interesting!

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The final four left are Corinne, Rachel, Vanessa, and Raven Gates. Yes, Rachel is still in the running even though she’s been named the new bachelorette for season 13 of The Bachelorette! Will this be the episode where Nick breaks her heart?

