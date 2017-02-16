NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule: When Are All The Games & How To Watch

Courtesy of the NBA

Get ready for some of the most outrageous action on the court! The NBA All-Star Game weekend kicks off on Feb. 17, and it’s completely packed with games, dunk contests and stars! Don’t miss a second – find out the schedule and how to watch everything!

When is the NBA All-Star Game?

LeBron James, 31, DeMar DeRozan, 27, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, 22, will team up to take on Steph Curry, 28, Kawhi Leonard, 25, and Anthony Davis, 23 in the 2017 NBA All-Star game. There will be plenty more stars on hand, from Russell Westbrook, 28, to Kevin Durant, 28, to Kyle Lowry, 30, to more. The actual All-Star Game takes place on Sunday, February 19 at 8 PM ET, but the whole weekend is full of action.

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, where stars of music, movies, television and more (Mark Cuban, 58, the Dallas Mavericks owner, is on a team) will happen on Feb. 17 at 7 PM ET. The BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge, often considered the NBA rookie-sophomore game, will happen on Feb. 17 at 9 PM ET.

One of the most anticipated events, the Verizon Slam Dunk contest, will be part of the NBA State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, which happens on (surprise!) Saturday, Feb. 18, at 8 PM ET. The Taco Bell Skills Challenge will also take place then, along with the JBL Three-Point Contest.

How can I watch the NBA All-Star game?

The NBA All-Star Celebrity game will be on ESPN, while the Rising Stars challenge will be on TNT. The All-Star Saturday Night (aka the Dunk Contest) and the All-Star Game itself will be on TNT. HollywoodLife.com will have coverage of the game when it all goes down.

Who else is performing?

Being that the NBA All-Star game is in New Orleans, Louisiana (moving from Charlotte after North Carolina passed House Bill 2, aka the transgender “Bathroom Bill) the show is going to try to capture the city’s love of music. Questlove, 46, and The Roots will open up the night with a “dynamic journey celebrating the evolution and history of the game of basketball,” according to the NBA’s web site. John Legend, 38, will headline the halftime show.

Who’s not going?

Kevin Love, 28, of the Cleveland Cavaliers is on the shelf for six weeks following knee surgery. Joel Embiid, 22, was selected to play in the Rising Stars game and Skills challenge, but he’s out with his own knee problems. Alex Abrines, 23, will replace Joel in the Rising Stars game while Nikola Jokic, 21, will take his spot in the Skilsl Challenge.

