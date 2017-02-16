Naeem Khan’s Fall 2017 Collection: Great For Lea Michele & Peyton List

REX/Shutterstock

Naeem Khan’s ornate Fall 2017 collection was full of seductive looks we can’t wait to see on the red carpet.

Naeem Khan‘s Fall 2017 collection was seductive and enchanting as models rocked the runway in one detailed creation after another during the designer’s New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 14. From feathers to sequins and full-on floral embroidery, the collection took us on a journey that culminated with a grand finale as a model slowly walked while Maya Angelou‘s “Human Family” poem played, all while dressed in an ornate lace gown with matching veil and floral crown.



This season one show after another used the runway as a vehicle to send a message about inclusion and acceptance, which is more important than ever before given the current political climate — and Naeem Khan’s show was no exception. The crowd erupted in claps and cheers after the final model completed her walk down the runway.

The designer’s collection was full of his signature red carpet glamour and gorgeous gowns that we’ve come to expect, while it also incorporated a slew of standout separates, like trousers and suit jackets. The styling added to the seductive vibe of the collection as models wore black lace bras underneath their jackets, their decolletage draped in strands of pearls.

The front row was just as head-turning as the collection as Mandy Moore, Peyton List, Skyler Samuels, Chelsea Leyland, La la Anthony, and more were in attendance. Given the designer’s slew of celeb fans it’s only a matter of time before we spy the looks on the red carpet and there were a few frocks that stood out in particular. For example, a metallic dress with a bustier bodice would be perfect for sexy style siren Lea Michele while a printed mini and matching coat would be amazing on Peyton.

Check out some of the highlights from the Fall 2017 collection above and let us know what you thought of the show.

