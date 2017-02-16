Monopoly Is Retiring The Thimble & Not Everyone Is So Thrilled About It

REX/Shutterstock

It’s the end of an era! Monopoly is getting rid of the thimble game piece to make way for new tokens and some people are not happy about it. See the angry tweets here!

R.I.P. thimble! The classic token from the board game Monopoly has been taken out of rotation to make room for new game pieces. Back in Jan., Hasbro announced fans could vote for tokens in the updated edition of the game. The thimble along with the Scottish Terrier, Battleship, Automobile, Top Hat, Shoe (or Boot), Wheelbarrow and Cat were all up for votes along with 64 new options. Sadly, the thimble did not get enough votes and has been cut.

Obviously, people had to share their thoughts about the loss of the classic token. One user tweeted directly at Hasbro and asked, “Fam how you gonna do us like that? Keep monopoly the same, don’t get rid of the thimble, this is some bull—t.” Another tweeted like the world was coming to an end, “What is happening with the world: Monopoly dropping the thimble! Madness, utter madness. Bad enough when the iron went! Sad day!” Keep reading to see even more grumpy tweets.

@Hasbro Fam how you gonna do us like that? Keep monopoly the same, don't get rid of the thimble, this is some bullshit. #SaveTheThimble — Noah Brody (@noah_brody) February 16, 2017

What is happening with the world: Monopoly dropping the thimble! Madness, utter madness. Bad enough when the iron went! Sad day! — SJE (@sjeaves1) February 16, 2017

New token possibilities include, a Monster Truck, a MR. MONOPOLY Emoji, a camera, and even a hashtag. Twitter clearly was not into these new possibilities as many expressed their outage over losing the thimble. “They removed the thimble from the Monopoly games. I no longer know who or what monopoly is,” one tweet read. Another Twitter user saw the retirement of the thimble as just the latest board game heartbreak. “FIRST CLUE GETS RID OF MRS. WHITE AND NOW MONOPOLY DITCHES THE THIMBLE!!!!??? WHATS NEXT???? I DONT WANNA KNOW,” the user wrote.

America has put up with a lot lately. But… Monopoly eliminating the Thimble from the game? Shudder to think of what the results might be. — Dan Jurgens (@thedanjurgens) February 16, 2017

FIRST CLUE GETS RID OF MRS. WHITE AND NOW MONOPOLY DITCHES THE THIMBLE!!!!??? WHATS NEXT???? I DONT WANNA KNOW — MR. J von beethoven (@Jessybah) February 16, 2017

"RIP, Monopoly thimble." *takes a moment of silence* — Rabbi Jacob (@Jacob_Tellijohn) February 16, 2017

They removed the thimble from the Monopoly games. I no longer know who or what monopoly is. — honeybun winnie (@criousgarners) February 16, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you upset about losing the thimble? Sound off in the comments below!

