Miley Cyrus Having Major ‘The Voice’ FOMO: She’s Determined To Win Next Season

Courtesy of NBC

Season 12 of ‘The Voice’ starts in just over a week, and the highly-publicized premiere has Miley Cyrus dying to get back in her big red chair. Unfortunately, she’ll have to wait until next season to start coaching again — and she’s already more determined than ever to get that win, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned!

After making her debut as a coach on Season 11 of The Voice, Miley Cyrus, 24, is taking this season off to let Gwen Stefani, 47, have her place back on the panel — but she’s severely missing it!

“Miley had such a great time doing The Voice and is really looking forward to doing it again,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is having major FOMO for it, especially after seeing all the press for the upcoming season. She really is determined to win it next time and she can’t wait to return and make that happen.”

Unfortunately, Miley didn’t have an artist make it to the finals last season, but she did grow incredibly close with her contestants, Ali Caldwell and Aaron Gibson. She’ll be joined by Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys on the coaches’ panel when she returns for Season 13, but that likely won’t start filming until the summer, ahead of its air date in the fall.

On Feb. 27, Gwen makes her highly-anticipated return to the show, alongside Adam, Alicia, and, of course, her boyfriend, Blake. Fans are dying to see the interaction between the lovebirds now that their romance is fully out in the open, and even Gwen, herself, has admitted she was nervous about what it’d be like.

“I was like, ‘Is this going to be awkward? How am I going to act?'” she explained on Today show. “You know what I mean? But it’s just natural. It’s just natural, you know what I mean?” Awww!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Miley back on The Voice?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.