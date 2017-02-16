FameFlyNet

Just hours after news broke that a woman has accused Mike Comrie of rape, the former hockey player was photographed out in L.A. — and he looked to be getting on with his life just fine amidst the drama. Check out the pics here.

Mike Comrie, 36, is continuing business as usual after being accused of rape. Hilary Duff’s ex was photographed out and about on Feb. 15, just hours after TMZ broke the news that police are looking into whether he should be investigated for rape. Mike ignored the photographers snapping shots of him, keeping his headphones in and a hat pulled down over his eyes as he headed to his destination. SEE THE PHOTOS RIGHT HERE.

As we previously reported, an unidentified woman has claimed Mike raped her several times at his home after they met at a bar on Feb. 11. The alleged incident went down during a threesome, TMZ reports, although the third party has not filed a complaint against the former NHL star, who claims the encounter was totally “consensual.”

“At present, we are still gathering information to determine if there will be an investigation into this alleged incident,” an LAPD spokesperson confirmed to HollywoodLife.com. “Hopefully, we will have more information later today. No charges have been filed against anyone to date.”

Mike’s accuser claims she went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after the alleged incident, where doctors administered a rape kit. No further information has been released at this time.

Meanwhile, Mike’s famous ex, Hilary Duff, 29, who he remains amicable with, is as far away from all this drama as possible — she’s currently on a romantic getaway with her boyfriend, Matthew Koma. The two are living it up in Costa Rica, and she has yet to comment on the allegations.

