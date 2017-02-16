Mimi’s making a comeback! Mariah Carey performed her new breakup ballad ‘I Don’t’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on Feb. 15 and sounded incredible. The performance was the first time she sang live since her New Year’s Rockin’ Eve singing fiasco!

Mariah Carey, 46, hit the stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live and made it a performance to remember. She performed a sexy rendition of “I Don’t,” her breakup song about ex-fiance James Packer, 49, alongside rapper YG, 26. Mariah, who looked fantastic in a cleavage-baring red dress, belted out those high notes with no problem at all!

The performance also marked the first time Mimi’s performed since his disastrous New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance, where she walked off stage after technical difficulties proved she was going to be lip-syncing. Mariah is putting that moment in the past! Mariah was really happy with how her Jimmy Kimmel Live performance went, and so were fans. She retweeted a fan who told her that she slayed on stage.

Mariah released the shocking music video for “I Don’t” almost two weeks before her big TV return. In the video, Mariah burns her $250,000 wedding dress she was supposed to wear when she married James! That’s one way to say the relationship’s over!

The songstress is gearing up to go on an all-new tour with Lionel Richie called All The Hits. This tour is the first North American tour for Mariah in more than 6 years. The 35-show tour will kick off March 15. It is so great that Mariah isn’t letting her past define her. She’s getting back out there and really showing the world she’s one of the greatest performers of all time!

