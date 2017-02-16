Malia Obama, 18, Is Single & Ready To Find Love In The Big Apple Just Like Carrie Bradshaw

REX/Shutterstock

Malia Obama stepped out of the White House and into the dating world! A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that President Barack Obama’s daughter is living it up during her gap year in NYC, and she’s ready to find love! We have all the details, right here.

Malia Obama, 18, is one boss-ass chick. She had an internship on the set of Lena Dunham’s show Girls before even graduating high school, and now she’s moved out to NYC during a gap year before starting at Harvard in the Fall of 2017. Of course, she’s super focused on her career, and is even interning for Harvey Weinstein in the city. However, that doesn’t mean that she isn’t a regular young lady who wants to find love!

“Malia Obama is single and might be one of the most eligible bachelorettes in America,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She would love to find a boyfriend in New York and has friends but for now she is not dating anyone exclusively.” Damn, now she’s going to be getting calls left and right! Who wouldn’t want to date Malia? She’s hard-working, beautiful, and has the coolest dad ever (hey Barack Obama!)

A source recently told HollywoodLife.com that Malia actually does have someone in mind to be her first real beau, and we were shocked to hear that she had a major crush on none other than Drake! “She thinks he’s totally super cute and loves his music,” explained the source. “She and sister are huge fans and have bought tons of OVO sweatshirts from his clothing line. She gushes to her friends about him and thinks he’s so cool and hot.” We can’t argue with that, Malia!

HollywoodLifers, do you have any advice for Malia trying to date in New York City? Share your thoughts with us!

