Kris Jenner has reportedly been helping Khloe’s ex-husband Lamar Odom and has even been trying to help Lamar get the two back together! The details on their secret arrangement are so shocking!

Yikes! Khloe Kardashian, 32, cannot be a fan of this situation. Her mom Kris Jenner, 61, has reportedly been helping her ex-husand Lamar Odom, 37, on the side to get himself back together after battling with addiction and even get a new get a new reality show! “Kris is helping Lamar portray himself in a great light: sober, healthy and talking about how much he wants to get Khloe back,” a source told Star magazine.

Reportedly, Kris has been advising Lamar on about his new reality show and along with some tips on how to impress Khloe. “Khloe will be furious when she finds out,” a source told the mag. That’s pretty understandable if Khloe gets upset over this. She’s been so happy with Tristan Thompson, 25, lately and probably doesn’t want to spoil anything between them. Mama Kris allegedly just cannot help herself and she “thinks Lamar really loves Khloe and is finally in a good place.” It’s great to see Lamar getting back on his feet, but we’re not sure Khloe wants to be pursued by him anymore.

Khloe meanwhile seems to be thriving in Cleveland, Ohio where she’s been with Tristan. She even raved about her “normal” life to PEOPLE. “I feel really happy and secure and I’m just in a really positive, healthy relationship,” she said. Khloe loves the simple life that she has created with Tristan. “I love routine. It’s a normal routine life,” she said. “I love to cook, so I get to cook dinner every day. It’s this home, family thing that I’ve been craving that I get to have in Cleveland,” she said. This does not bode well for Lamar, but Khloe has to do what works best for her.

