So powerful! Kodak Black debuted the video for ‘Tunnel Vision’ Feb. 16 and he totally went there when it comes to racial tensions in America today. We’ve got the details on his controversial video that has fans raving.

Whoa! Be prepared to be have your mind blown because Kodak Black’s new video for “Tunnel Vision” is going to be giving you all kinds of opinions. The 19-year-old Floridian already takes on race relations in the song with lyrics like,”Lil Kodak they don’t like to see you winning. They wanna see you in the penitentiary,” and he’s upped the ante with his visuals. He performs the song in front of burning crosses with hooded KKK members hanging from nooses, and that isn’t even the controversial part!

Kodak tells the story of his song showing a white guy in a confederate shirt and a red “Make American Hate Again” hat, who drives past a sign for “hunting grounds” and pulls in to find a black man in a field. He gets out an assault rifle and tries to hunt him down but the gun jams and the two men end up in a brutal physical fight, taking turns choking each other out. An upside down U.S. flag is hanging in the background, which is never meant fly way unless America is in dire distress. Yep, we told you this was powerful stuff.

Our hearts nearly stopped as the video draws to a close and the black man grabs the flag and is about to strangle the white guy to death until a little girl comes along out of nowhere and pleads with them to “STOP!” Wow, that’s such a potent way to show that all of the racial animosity that has been going on since Donald Trump‘s election just needs to end.

Fans were absolutely thrilled about the new drop and immediately took to Twitter to rejoice!

I just watched Kodak black Tunnel Vision and im shocked he actually had a very deep message in the video. @KodakBlack1k A1 — From Plato to Loven (@its_loven) February 17, 2017

That new Kodak Black Tunnel Vision 🔥🔥🔥 — Chwanjj (@MrCronickFTW) February 17, 2017

Tunnel Vision 🔥🔥

Kodak Black is a genius I don't care what anybody says!!!!! — Dylan McGuire (@DylanMcGuire_) February 17, 2017

Kodak black "Tunnel Vision" was really needed — Char❤️ (@_OnceLoved) February 17, 2017

Kodak Black x Tunnel vision video crazy.. — JayBand$$ (@Jaythegreat119) February 17, 2017

THIS IS NOT A TEST, I REPEAT THIS IS NOT A TEST KODAK BLACK DROPPED TUNNEL VISION — n (@postworthys) February 17, 2017

