Kim Kardashian ‘Terrified’ Pressure Of Yeezy Show Would Be Too Much For Kanye West

Whew! Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 fashion show went off without a hitch and that comes as such a relief to his wife Kim Kardashian. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how she was so scared that all of the pressure was really going to take a toll on her man.

What a triumph! Just a few months after his eight-day psychiatric hospitalization, Kanye West, 39, returned to the fashion world to unveil his Yeezy Season 5 collection. Unlike his disastrous showing back in Sept. 2016, this presentation went off flawlessly and that is such a weight off of his wife Kim Kardashian‘s shoulders. “Kim never voiced her worries to Kanye, but she was pretty terrified about this show and what it could do to him if the reviews were bad. She is just so, so thankful that people loved it,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kanye is in a much better place right now, but Kim still worries non-stop about things falling apart again. She feels like they’re walking a tight rope wire a lot of the time,” our insider adds, “Leading up to the show she couldn’t even sleep she was so anxious, so it’s a massive relief that things turned out well. She’s finally able to relax a little, last night was the first time in a while she was able to sleep.”

The Yeezy Season 5 show was a total hit with fashionistas such as Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who told the NY Post, “I liked it a lot. I thought his use of the screens was fascinating — and it started on time.” HAH! That was one of the biggest complaints about his Yeezy Season 4 showing at Roosevelt Island that ended up starting two hours late, leaving guests and models scorching under a blazing hot sun.

New York Magazine’s The Cut agreed that his pared down showing at Chelsea’s Pier 59 Studios was a big plus, noting “Yeezy Season 5 felt more sedate and less circus-like than previous outings.” Leigh Nordstrom from our sister site Women’s Wear Daily also praised Kanye for respecting everyone’s time. We bet it’s a relief to both Kim and Kanye that he’s hearing nothing but glowing thing about his latest show, because he was crushed after the brutal criticism he got after the Season 4 show disaster.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of all the looks at the Yeezy Season 5 show? Did you like it better than his previous collections?

