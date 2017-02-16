Kanye West Wants Kim Kardashian To Return To Paris 5 Months After $10M Robbery

REX/Shutterstock

Kanye West is trying to convince Kim Kardashian to return to Paris only five months after her robbery, according to a Feb. 16 report. The rapper wants her to attend Paris Fashion Week, but will she actually consider taking the trip? Here’s the scoop!

Kim Kardashian, 36, was traumatized after being robbed at gunpoint of $10M worth of jewels in Paris on Oct. 3, 2016. Now, the reality star is reportedly considering returning to the City of Lights, only five months later. Kanye West, 39, wants her to attend Paris Fashion Week with him and she’s contemplating it, according to People on Feb. 16. If Kim does tag along, it will be the first time she’s set foot in Paris, since five masked men broke into her No Address Hotel apartment.

Kendall Jenner, 21, is also walking the runway during Paris Fashion Week at the end of the month, sources tell the publication, which gives Kim even more incentive to travel. On top of that, her hairstylist Jen Atkin, 36, will be reportedly working the week-long Parisian event.

Paris Fashion Week runs from Feb. 28 until March 8, and several of the shows are sure to have a star-studded line up and guest list. Even so, it would certainly be difficult for Kim to attend, especially given her last experience there. She hasn’t opened up much about the incident, but she will reveal more details on the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. It clearly distressed her, since she even broke down into tears during an emotional teaser clip.

Luckily, Kim did show up for her beau’s Yeezy season 5 show at NYFW on Feb. 15, rocking a stylish burgundy ensemble. This time, his presentation went off without a hitch. As we previously reported, “Kim never voiced her worries to Kanye, but she was pretty terrified about this show and what it could do to him if the reviews were bad. She is just so, so thankful that people loved it,” a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. Now, we’ll see if she actually decides to take the trip!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim will end up heading to Paris with Kanye? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.