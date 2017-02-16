Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Kanye West After Yeezy Season 5 Show: I’m ‘So Proud’

Courtesy of Snapchat

Kanye West’s #1 fan can not stop talking about how amazing his Yeezy show was at NYFW. Of course we mean his wife, Kim Kardashian!

Kim Kardashian, 36, was more than happy to cheer on her husband, Kanye West, 39, from the front row of his Yeezy Season 5 fashion show in New York on Wednesday, February 15. A few hours after the show, Kim hopped on Twitter to let everyone know that she could not be more proud of her hubby for his hard work. So Sweet!

So proud of my baby for his amazing show today! It was so good! I'm so SO proud of him!!! #yeezyseason5 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 16, 2017

As always, Kim was in attendance for the show along with her sister, Kylie Jenner, 19, and Tyga, 27. Their pals Hailey Baldwin, La La Anthony, and Zoe Kravitz were all there, too, as well as Vogue‘s Editor-In-Chief, Anna Wintour. Sadly Kendall Jenner, 21, couldn’t be there because she was walking in the Anna Sui show which took place around the same time.

Because of his big NYFW, Kanye wasn’t able to make it to the Grammys on Sunday, February 12. Although rumors swirled he was intentionally boycotting the awards show, his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, 61, clarified that he was just too busy putting his Yeezy show together to be there. Bummer!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think of Kim’s sweet message about Kanye’s show? Comment below, let us know!

