Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Rock Matching Blue Eye Makeup At Anna Sui

REX/Shutterstock

New York Fashion Week is coming to a close, but not before another major beauty moment from our favorite models! Kendall Jenner and sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid walked the runway at Anna Sui on Feb. 15 with bright blue eye makeup and mini space buns. Copy it for yourself, ahead.

Kendall Jenner, 21, saved her biggest beauty look for last at the New York Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2017 shows. The It model was joined by her BFFs Gigi Hadid, 21, and Bella Hadid, 20, donning matching hair and makeup looks full of bold twists.

Hairstylist and Co-Founder of R+Co, Garren, was behind the the modern take on the retro rolled hair of the ’40s for Anna Sui. And, as you may remember, he’s worked with Kendall in the past, cutting her hair for her big Vogue cover last September.

Pulling the hair half-up into mini space buns, Garren added loose waves throughout the rest of the hair, creating the whole look in just three simple steps!

1) To start, Garren parted the hair down the center and prepped hair with R+Co Sail Soft Wave Spray, $29, which is slated to launch in March.

2) Next, he created what he calls two “Minnie Mouse twists” at the crown of the head, pinning them into place.

3) Garren set the knots with Outer Space Flexible Hairspray, $29, and enhanced the girls’ natural hair texture with Trophy Shine + Texture Spray, $29, from the mid-lengths of the hair to the ends.

Pat McGrath was behind the bold makeup look, combining a dark berry lip with a shimmering sapphire smokey eye. Pat posted a close-up of the eye makeup on her Instagram, teasing that another launch from her Pat McGrath Labs makeup collection is on the way.

#BTS @officialannasui with the GORGEOUS @gigihadid ⚡️⚡️⚡️ Coming Soon from Pat McGrath Labs….. #StayTuned #makeupbypatmcgrath #NYFW #GigiHadid A post shared by Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) on Feb 15, 2017 at 5:23pm PST

After the show, we spotted Kendall and Bella over on Kim Kardashian‘s Snapchat, bringing bags of McDonald’s with them for a post-show treat! Next up, the girls are off to Europe for London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the hair and makeup at Anna Sui?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.