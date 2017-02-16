Katy Perry’s Shoe Collection Is Finally Here: See The Glam Campaign & Shop

Courtesy of Katy Perry

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here and we could not be more excited! Katy Perry has officially launched her shoe collection and we are obsessed with every pair of shoes! You have to see how fabulous the campaign is & how glam the shoes are!

Katy Perry, 32, is so fabulous, we can’t even handle it! She officially launched her highly anticipated shoe collection, Katy Perry Collections, on Feb. 16th and the entire campaign features Katy looking glam in all of her new shoes — we’re obsessed. Katy Perry Collections was designed 100% by Katy Perry and we’re obsessed with the collection because it reflects Katy’s personality so much. From the furry mules to the bunny rabbit flats — the line is full of bright colors, pastels, fur, and embellishments that are just as fun and quirky as Katy herself.

The campaign features Katy in a slew of amazing retro and bright outfits and was shot by iconic fashion photographer, Miles Aldridge. “It’s long been a creative goal of mine to be a real contributor in the fashion space. For my first venture in the industry, I wanted to bring together quality and creativity at an accessible price point and launching a footwear collection felt like a natural first step for me. I’m extremely proud of this debut collection as we worked hard to figure out how to make fashion dreams reality, and to hopefully, be the exclamation mark to your outfit or the conversation starter to your day,” Katy said about the line.

Katy was inspired by her travels, but one trip in particular left a mark. “Inspired by Katy’s recent trip to Cuba, the Hav’ana Good Time collection transports you back to 1950’s Cuba. The colors are bold. The cars are vintage. The nights are star-studded.” Wow, how amazing does that sound?! The Katy Perry Footwear Spring 2017 collection includes SOLEstial – featuring sleek, futuristic materials such as lucite and vinyl, mixed with metallic hues, stars and cloud prints; HAVANA Good Time’s bright, primary colors provide a backdrop to floral prints and raffia accents; while pumps and booties with novel combinations of textures, materials and gold embellishments nod to 90’s street culture in the Pump Up The Jam collection.

The best part about the shoe collection is that you don’t have to break the bank to own a pair — the prices range from $59 to $299 and you get free shipping and returns on all orders when you go to katyperrycollections.com, plus, you can also shop the collection in stores including Macy’s, and Lord & Taylor, and select e-commerce sites including Zappos.com and Amazon.com, among others. We are so excited to shop the entire collection!

What do you guys think of Katy’s amazing new shoe collection — do you love it as much as we do?

