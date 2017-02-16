AKM GSI

Is this why Justin Bieber didn’t attend the 2017 Grammys? The singer reportedly got into an altercation at a pre-Grammys party Feb. 11 in LA, and is now an alleged suspect in a possible crime. This comes after he was reportedly named a suspect in a separate assault investigation on Feb. 15. Get the details.

UPDATE: Officer Mandujan of the West Hollywood Sheriffs Dept tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “There was a report taken last week and at this point it is an open investigation, there is no further information available at this point.”

————

Justin Bieber, 22, reportedly headbutted a man, at a pre -Grammys bash at Serafina Italian restaurant in LA, at 2 AM on Feb. 11, according to TMZ. Now, police are investigating the incident as a potential crime, as reported by the site, and Justin is apparently a suspect.

Justin was reportedly “play fighting” his with friend and former Disney actor, Kyle Massey, 25, according to eyewitness, when he noticed that a restaurant goer, who is said to be a staffer, was recording him. The singer allegedly asked the unidentified man to stop recording him and to delete the video footage he already had. When the “staffer” supposedly refused and others around him began recording, that’s when Justin reportedly darted at the man.

Another restaurant employee [not the man recording] allegedly called the LA County Sheriff’s Dept. to report the supposed headbutt incident. When police arrived on the scene, Justin had apparently left. The photo, above, is of Justin exiting the restaurant after the reported fight, according to the site. And, if you take a close look at the photo, Justin appears to be angry and his face looks pretty red and flustered. Not to mention, he appears to have a cut on his index finger of his left hand.

The alleged victim of the headbutt altercation does not want to press charges, TMZ claims. However, the investigation is reportedly going forward, and the site labels it as a misdemeanor battery.

Justin was apparently at the LA restaurant because his producer friend, “Poo Bear” was hosting the pre-Grammys event.

This story is still developing…

